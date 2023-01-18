W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $591.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $571.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

