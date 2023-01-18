Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,601.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,946. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

