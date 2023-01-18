Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,601.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,946. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.