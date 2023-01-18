Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74. 1,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

