WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 9,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF makes up 4.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 2.58% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
