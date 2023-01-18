Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

12/29/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $186.00.

11/24/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $177.00.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

