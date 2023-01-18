West Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

