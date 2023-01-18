Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,010 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

