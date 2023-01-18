Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $799.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.