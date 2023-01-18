Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 600 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $124.82.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $94,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $94,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,104. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

