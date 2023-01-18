Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

