Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 963 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 32.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

