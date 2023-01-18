Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 183,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 52.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 102.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

