WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period.

