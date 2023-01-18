Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 3,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,600 ($43.93) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 2,640 ($32.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($31.12) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.80) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,135.50 ($38.26).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,777 ($33.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,261.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,031.71. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,867 ($59.39).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.43), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,420,358.85). In other news, insider Charlotte Pedersen acquired 185 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($28.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,207.99). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.43), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,420,358.85).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

