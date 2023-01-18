World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

