Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.