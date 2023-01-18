Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 43,260 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

