Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

YELP opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

