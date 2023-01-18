Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $52.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,001 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
