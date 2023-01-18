Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,657 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $163.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.