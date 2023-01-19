100,000 Shares in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of XTNT stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.58. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%.

(Get Rating)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.