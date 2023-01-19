1,146 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $195.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

