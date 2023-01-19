1,202 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,202 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.84 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $394.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

