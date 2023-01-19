19,794 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $973.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.