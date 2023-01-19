20,624 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 210.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.