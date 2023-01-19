2,466 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 254.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,405,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,913,000 after buying an additional 669,232 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.