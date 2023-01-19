2,622 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Western Union by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Union by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Western Union by 17.4% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,061,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 157,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

