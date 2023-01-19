3,229 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Shares of LW stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

