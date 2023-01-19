5,586 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

