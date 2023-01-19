757 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth $253,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.00) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($67.11) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.25) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,510.71.

IHG stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

