859 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $296.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $529.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

