Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.65 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

