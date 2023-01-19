Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50,532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 187,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 67,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

