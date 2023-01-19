AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,395 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,398 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,868.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

