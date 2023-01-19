AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,456 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

