AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.6 %

Hess stock opened at $150.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

