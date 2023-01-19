AE Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.