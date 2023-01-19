AE Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

