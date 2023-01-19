AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

