AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.29.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $311.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.58. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.