AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.