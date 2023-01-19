AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,287 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after buying an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 624,764 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $5,782,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $4,324,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

