AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -838.23 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,647,323 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.