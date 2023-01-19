Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,215 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 172,384 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEM opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

