Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

