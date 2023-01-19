Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Raymond James lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

