Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.80. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

