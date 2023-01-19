Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after buying an additional 341,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

