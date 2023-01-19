Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,989 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.72% of 8X8 worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 479,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 4.8 %

EGHT stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.