Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $205.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $394.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

